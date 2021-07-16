The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

