The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,908. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

