The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $322.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

