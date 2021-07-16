The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.71. 2,603,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,908. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

