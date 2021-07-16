The Sandbox Trading Up 34.3% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $355.86 million and $785.91 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.01504572 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

