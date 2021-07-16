The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $141.25 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.52.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $17,392,482.80. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

