The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $241,158.44.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

