The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 2,586.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.64. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

