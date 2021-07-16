The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s previous close.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.96.
TTD stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
