The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.96.

TTD stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

