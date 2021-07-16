Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $491.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher’s earnings were affected significantly on headwind from foreign exchange in past several years. The pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape continue to pose a threat on the company. On the positive side, the company delivered an outstanding performance banking on accelerated growth in Base business in the first quarter 2021.Demand for COVID-19 testing solutions was very strong. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced high demand for COVID-19 testing. Notably, the company ended the first quarter with better-than-expected numbers. Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry.”

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $535.70.

NYSE TMO opened at $514.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $387.93 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.