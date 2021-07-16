TheStreet Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Constellation Brands by 82.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

