THETA Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00014345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and $233.95 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00049086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00809384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00040560 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.