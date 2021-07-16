Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 2801428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

