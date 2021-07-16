Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.75 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

