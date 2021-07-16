Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $62,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

NYSE THO opened at $106.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

