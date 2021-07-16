Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 874.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $1,058,112.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,362 shares of company stock worth $76,651,305 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

MRNA opened at $259.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $261.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

