TIG Advisors LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 332,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TACA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

