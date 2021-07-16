TIG Advisors LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,533,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $7,340,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.