TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $39,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $21,274,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $12,975,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $12,450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $12,450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 8,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

