TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINMU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,371. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

