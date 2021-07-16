Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.00.

In other Charter Communications news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $10.55 on Friday, hitting $715.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,279. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.78 and a 12-month high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $699.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

