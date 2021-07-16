Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises about 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock worth $28,788,494. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.15. 14,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,956. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $197.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -223.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

