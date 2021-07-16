Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases 13,257 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 729,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $388.85. 82,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $385.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

