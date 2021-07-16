TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TOD’S stock remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

