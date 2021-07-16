TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0015

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $267,066.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.