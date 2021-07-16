TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.66. TORM shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 18 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $631.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of -363.44.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

