Tornado Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.16 or 0.00116349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $222,943.52 and $45,969.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00145851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,876.29 or 0.99813023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

