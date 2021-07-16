Tosoh Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tosoh in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.03. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

