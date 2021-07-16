Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.49. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

