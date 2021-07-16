TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $132.33 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,217,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,333,000. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. 4,558,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,163. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

