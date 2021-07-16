TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $7.67 Million in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,239,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Eros STX Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 63,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,259. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

