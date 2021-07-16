TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of SCOBU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,108. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

