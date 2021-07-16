TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,496,740 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 292,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785,750. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

