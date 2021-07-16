TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 2,610,975 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,975 shares during the period. C3.ai accounts for approximately 10.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 13.47% of C3.ai worth $896,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $138,750,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $58,829,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $104,063,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,428,418 shares of company stock valued at $334,629,109. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 58,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

