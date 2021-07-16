TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 45,385 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of StepStone Group worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,156. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

