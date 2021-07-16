TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 1,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,542. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.