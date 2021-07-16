Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $203.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

TT opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $193.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

