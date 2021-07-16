TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $43,696.80.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 150,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 576.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

