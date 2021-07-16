Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

About Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.