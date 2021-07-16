Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

