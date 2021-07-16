Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.53. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 252,599 shares trading hands.
TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last quarter.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.