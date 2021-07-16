Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $817.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

