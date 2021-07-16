TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

