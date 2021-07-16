Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 4.5%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 14,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,536,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tronox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tronox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

