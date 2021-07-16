Truist Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.50 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.