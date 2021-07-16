Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.