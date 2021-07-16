Truist Securiti Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $28,804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.