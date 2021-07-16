Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lazydays in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

LAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lazydays has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $25.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,637 shares of company stock worth $1,210,020. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

