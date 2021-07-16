Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.62. 155,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

