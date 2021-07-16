Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

